Reviewing Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries -0.76% 3.26% 2.24% Yield10 Bioscience -3,882.82% -243.41% -143.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Green Thumb Industries and Yield10 Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 1 6 0 2.86 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 195.28%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Yield10 Bioscience.

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Yield10 Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.02 billion 1.78 $11.98 million ($0.04) -190.45 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 29.70 -$13.57 million ($2.84) -0.78

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yield10 Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Yield10 Bioscience on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries



Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Yield10 Bioscience



Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporate in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

