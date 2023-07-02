Reviewing Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 95.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.19%. Given NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Dividends

Profitability

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -155.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -620.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Realty Trust -7.88% -1.41% -0.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -8.44 Healthcare Realty Trust $932.64 million 7.70 $40.90 million ($0.20) -94.30

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.