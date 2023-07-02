RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR) Short Interest Up 62.8% in June

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFACR opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. RF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFACR. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of RF Acquisition by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

