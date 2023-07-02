Ripio Credit Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,673.01 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $892,109.69 and approximately $10,673.01 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,595.17 or 0.99985059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.001742 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,740.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

