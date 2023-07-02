RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 47,408.5% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 5,415,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,155.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2,489.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,028,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,618 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,532,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $9,903,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMGC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.