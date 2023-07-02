Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,539,300 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the May 31st total of 3,995,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,473,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,072,000 after acquiring an additional 776,895 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Roche by 26.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,691,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,668,000 after purchasing an additional 356,469 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 629,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 235,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Trading Up 0.2 %

Roche Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $43.32.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

