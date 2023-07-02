Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.31.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

