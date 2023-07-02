Rune Tops 24 Hour Volume of $465.74 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Rune has a total market cap of $23,120.70 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.13729923 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

