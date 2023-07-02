SALT (SALT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,585.85

SALT (SALT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $10,585.85 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020471 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014460 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,728.80 or 0.99998396 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0240525 USD and is up 8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,116.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

