Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sandfire Resources America Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SRAFF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

