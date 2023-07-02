Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.67

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and traded as high as $26.00. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 10,269 shares traded.

Santa Cruz County Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $213.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank Increases Dividend

About Santa Cruz County Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Santa Cruz County Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Santa Cruz County Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, land and construction, agricultural land, real estate and production, and consumer loans.

