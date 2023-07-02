Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 6th (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, July 6th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 6th.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Down 3.0 %
STRC stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.19. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 46.26% and a negative net margin of 988.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
