Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 6th (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, July 6th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 6th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Down 3.0 %

STRC stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.19. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 46.26% and a negative net margin of 988.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 562,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 292,573 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 44.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 16.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

See Also

