Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $410.93

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 410.93 ($5.22) and traded as low as GBX 406 ($5.16). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 408 ($5.19), with a volume of 219,069 shares changing hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 410.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 421.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £423.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jasper Judd acquired 2,400 shares of Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £9,984 ($12,694.21). Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

