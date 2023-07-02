Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,897,000 after acquiring an additional 622,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after acquiring an additional 391,899 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SCHG stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,274. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

