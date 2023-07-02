Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

