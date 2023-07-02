Scotiabank Trims Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Target Price to C$15.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of IVPAF stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

