Scotiabank Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$34.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIF. TD Securities raised Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIF opened at C$31.08 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.45). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 109.17%. The firm had revenue of C$47.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.209375 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

(Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.