Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.52. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $35,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $35,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $50,023.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,802 shares of company stock worth $24,061,239. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

