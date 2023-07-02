SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEEK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. SEEK has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

Get SEEK alerts:

About SEEK

(Free Report)

Further Reading

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.