SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SEEK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. SEEK has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.
About SEEK
