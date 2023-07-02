SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 434 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,243. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.