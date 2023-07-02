SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 134,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,064. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.48 and a 52 week high of $226.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

