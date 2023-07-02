SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 163.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 870.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,555. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

