SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

