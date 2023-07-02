SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,683. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

