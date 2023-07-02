SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 162,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $354.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

