SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 597 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,393. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $82.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.