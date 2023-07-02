Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Increased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $64.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

