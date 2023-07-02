Short Interest in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Increases By 71.4%

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 981,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,014. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

