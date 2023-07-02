Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Grows By 94.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

MGDDY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 91,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,309. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

