Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Grows By 94.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
MGDDY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 91,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,309. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.