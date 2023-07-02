Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Rises By 86.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EXG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. 755,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

