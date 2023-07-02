Short Interest in Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Declines By 42.6%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 349,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Electrovaya Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFLVF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,787. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

