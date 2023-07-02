Short Interest in F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Drops By 33.3%

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FMBM remained flat at $20.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. F & M Bank has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.36.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from F & M Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

