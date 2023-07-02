Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Declines By 52.2%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the May 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

Shares of DUO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 1,118,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,048. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.