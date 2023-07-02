Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Increases By 72.2%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FITBO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

