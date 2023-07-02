Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Decreases By 54.8%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fosterville South Exploration Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.32. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.37. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12-month low of 0.20 and a 12-month high of 0.58.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

