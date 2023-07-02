Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Rises By 144.4%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GOODO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 1,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,973. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

