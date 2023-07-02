Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Rises By 83.3%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. 15,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

