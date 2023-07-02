Short Interest in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Rises By 50.0%

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Gravitas Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEHI remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 823. Gravitas Education has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 13.65% of Gravitas Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

