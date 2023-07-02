Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Drops By 34.8%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,148,900 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 14,028,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,248.2 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Shares of GPFOF remained flat at C$2.47 during midday trading on Friday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

(Free Report)

Read More

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.