Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Drops By 34.8%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,148,900 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 14,028,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,248.2 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
Shares of GPFOF remained flat at C$2.47 during midday trading on Friday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
