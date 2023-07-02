Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Increases By 50.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hongkong Land Trading Up 0.7 %
HNGKY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $26.75.
About Hongkong Land
