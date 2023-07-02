Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Increases By 50.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 0.7 %

HNGKY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

