Short Interest in Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Declines By 42.9%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Incitec Pivot Price Performance

Incitec Pivot stock remained flat at $1.84 during trading hours on Friday. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Incitec Pivot Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.26%. Incitec Pivot’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

