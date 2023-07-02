Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Decreases By 44.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,906,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 125,962 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 66,788 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 301,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

INSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Featured Articles

