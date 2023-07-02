Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Increases By 111.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $21.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
