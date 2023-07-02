Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Increases By 111.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

