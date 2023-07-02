Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Declines By 58.5%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance

JHS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,341. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

