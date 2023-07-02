Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Rises By 56.9%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,843,200 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the May 31st total of 17,109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWG Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. KWG Group has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KWG Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About KWG Group

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development and investment, and hotel operation businesses. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

