Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Drops By 36.1%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kyocera Stock Performance

KYOCY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

