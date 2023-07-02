Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Declines By 47.3%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Light Price Performance

LGSXY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 14,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Light has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Light Company Profile

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

