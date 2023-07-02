Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Declines By 47.3%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Light Price Performance
LGSXY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 14,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Light has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.48.
Light Company Profile
