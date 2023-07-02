Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Increases By 49.4%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,214,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 812,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,035.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LBLCF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 304. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.70. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

