Short Interest in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Declines By 43.8%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 366,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Lucy Scientific Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSDI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 65,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on Lucy Scientific Discovery in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of psychedelic products. It offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and finished biopharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc in May 2021.

